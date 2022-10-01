Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $2.31 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 960.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.43. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

