Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $96.08 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

