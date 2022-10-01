Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 148 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,822,000 after buying an additional 161,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

