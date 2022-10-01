Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 60 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $197.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.88. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $197.03 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

