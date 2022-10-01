Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 7,627 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.0% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3 %

EMR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.