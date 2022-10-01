Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Raises Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock opened at $70.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Sysco Company Profile

Get Rating

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

