Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 2,649 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,418,482,000 after buying an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,599,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,892,459,000 after buying an additional 1,100,806 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,986,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,099,000 after buying an additional 1,618,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $690,223,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Shares of ICE opened at $90.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.46%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

