Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 8,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $15.57 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

