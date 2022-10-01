Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.58

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.58 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 78 ($0.94). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 78 ($0.94), with a volume of 7,500 shares.

Arcontech Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £10.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.56.

Arcontech Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Arcontech Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.00%.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

