Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Up 63.8% in September

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 792,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the August 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Argo Group International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARGO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $674.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.29). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is -35.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

