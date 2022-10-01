Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 762,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Arizona Metals Stock Performance

Shares of AZMCF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.09. 173,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Arizona Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

