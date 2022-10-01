ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,808,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,418,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,210,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,654,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,279,393. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

