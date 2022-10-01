Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Up 36.8% in September

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arkema Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of ARKAY traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. Arkema has a 52 week low of $67.88 and a 52 week high of $152.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $1.20. Arkema had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Arkema will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Arkema

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Arkema from €139.00 ($141.84) to €123.00 ($125.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arkema from €129.00 ($131.63) to €131.00 ($133.67) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Arkema from €135.00 ($137.76) to €120.00 ($122.45) in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

