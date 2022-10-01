Armor NXM (arNXM) Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days

Armor NXM (arNXM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Armor NXM has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Armor NXM has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $12,185.00 worth of Armor NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Armor NXM coin can now be purchased for $13.18 or 0.00068261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Armor NXM Coin Profile

Armor NXM launched on January 21st, 2021. Armor NXM’s total supply is 238,187 coins. Armor NXM’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Armor NXM is armor.fi.

Buying and Selling Armor NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor's arNXM vault allows users to stake wNXM tokens with Nexus Mutual without the need to lock their tokens for 90 days. It's been created to boost the amount of capital being staked in the Nexus Mutual protocol.The arNXM Vault accepts deposits of wNXM, exchanges them for arNXM at the current value (based on the amount of NXM the contract has and total supply of arNXM), then a user may withdraw to gain rewards from their staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Armor NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Armor NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Armor NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

