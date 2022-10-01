Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,517,700 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the August 31st total of 3,305,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.9 days.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AANNF stock remained flat at $2.16 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aroundtown from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Further Reading

