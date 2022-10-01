Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885,238 shares during the period. PG&E accounts for approximately 1.5% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.61% of PG&E worth $149,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in PG&E by 118.1% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 20.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in PG&E during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PG&E Stock Up 1.0 %

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PCG traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.50. 353,648,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,277,618. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $13.53.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. PG&E’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

