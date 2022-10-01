Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $109.17 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 333,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,168,000. McKesson accounts for 1.1% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 360.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.87. The stock had a trading volume of 859,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,519. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.79. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $193.89 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

