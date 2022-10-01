Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $39.95 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 281,969 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 5,346,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.79. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

