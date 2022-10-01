Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,151,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 96,263 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $58,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1,059.7% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.4% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 29.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,275 shares of company stock worth $2,267,778. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,235,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,121. PPL Co. has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $30.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

