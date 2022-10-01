Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 331,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,189 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $74,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on VMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.62. The stock had a trading volume of 140,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,487. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $289.98.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.