Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 5,262 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389,752 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.18% of Autodesk worth $85,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.66 on Friday, reaching $186.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,821. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

