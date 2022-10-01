Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 92,406 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,406 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.14% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,755,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,461,079. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.31. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.20. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.