Aryacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,332.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $276,888.15 and $46,332.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016649 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2020. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io.

Aryacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

