Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

