Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.3 days.
Ashtead Group Stock Up 8.7 %
Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.25. 539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $87.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.
