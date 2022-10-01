ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.43

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 20474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASOMY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,921.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

