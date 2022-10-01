Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up about 0.6% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $9,304,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 22,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,547,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,633,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $77.77 and a one year high of $107.46.

