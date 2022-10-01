AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AT&T by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 346,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 93,607 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

