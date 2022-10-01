Atwater Malick LLC Boosts Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. A. O. Smith accounts for about 2.7% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC owned 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,380,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,008,000 after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after buying an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,048,000 after buying an additional 330,660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,694,000 after buying an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,051,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $48.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

