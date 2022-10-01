Atwater Malick LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 5.2% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

