Atwater Malick LLC Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.9% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $187.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.