Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 3.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 266.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.74.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $106.61 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.