Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.