Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.80% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

