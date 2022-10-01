Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.05% of Aptiv worth $13,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 12.6% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the second quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 20,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,887,195. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of APTV opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $78.08 and a one year high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

