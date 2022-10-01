Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

