Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $24.14 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.03 and a 52-week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

