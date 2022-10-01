Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $882,000 Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 345,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 179.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HTH shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hilltop to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

HTH opened at $24.85 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 622,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,489,031.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

