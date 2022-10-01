Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 2.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $20,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,646,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 729.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 240,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $49.10 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

