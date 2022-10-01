Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.18 and a 200-day moving average of $252.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

