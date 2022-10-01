Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 20,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 54,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UMB Financial to $92.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,943,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $330,924.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 17,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total transaction of $1,706,760.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,938,116 shares in the company, valued at $190,943,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,965 shares of company stock worth $2,064,799. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.90. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $112.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.95. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 28.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

