Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 149,624 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,624 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,199,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,212,000 after buying an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,967,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after purchasing an additional 92,311 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,095,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,190,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $38.29.

