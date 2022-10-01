Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $16.71. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 678 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Aura Biosciences Trading Up 5.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.
Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $21,318,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $69,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.
