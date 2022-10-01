Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $18.35

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURAGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $16.71. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 678 shares changing hands.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $779,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $936,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $21,318,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $69,837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for the treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It develops AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma.

