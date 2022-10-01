Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.4 days.
Aurizon Stock Performance
QRNNF stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Aurizon has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.05.
Aurizon Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aurizon (QRNNF)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.