Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF) Short Interest Update

Aurizon Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:QRNNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,252,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the August 31st total of 984,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.4 days.

Aurizon Stock Performance

QRNNF stock remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.69. Aurizon has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.05.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

