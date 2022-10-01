Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Down 2.3 %

ANZBY stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.80. 415,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,332. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1174 per share. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

