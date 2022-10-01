AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in AutoZone by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded down $17.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,141.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,178.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,106.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

