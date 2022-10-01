AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,330.00 at Argus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Argus from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2,450.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,634.34 and a twelve month high of $2,362.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,178.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,106.63. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 123.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

