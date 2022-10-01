AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,451.74

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,451.74 ($29.62) and traded as high as GBX 3,165 ($38.24). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,145 ($38.00), with a volume of 657,843 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVV shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded AVEVA Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,113 ($37.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,278.25 ($39.61).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,686.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,456.53. The company has a market capitalization of £9.49 billion and a PE ratio of -151.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

