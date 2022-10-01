Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AX. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Axos Financial stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.23. The company had a trading volume of 342,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,312. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $62.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axos Financial news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $68,562.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $475,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 516,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,870 shares of company stock valued at $851,807. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

