AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 0.6%

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 53,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.
AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Trading Up 6.9 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (SOGU)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.