AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU) Trading Down 0.6%

AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SOGU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.86 and last traded at $46.86. Approximately 53,432 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 30,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of AXS Short De-SPAC Daily ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 333,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter.

