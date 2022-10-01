Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Short Interest Update

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.64. 1,873,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,913. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0365 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.03. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSBR. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.